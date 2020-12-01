There will be a Shop with a Cop event this year, but like nearly everything in 2020, it will work a little differently.
Capital City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 8 and Kentucky River FOP Lodge 87 join forces for the annual event, which gives underprivileged children in Frankfort and Franklin County the chance to go shopping for clothes and other things, when they might not get to otherwise.
“This year, we’ve had to make some adjustments,” Bowman said.
In prior years, the families were taken to lunch at the Capitol Plaza Hotel, complete with Santa Claus, before being bused to Walmart, where the children were allowed to go shopping. Bowman said each child had a set amount of money to spend, with some of it earmarked for clothes. The balance could be spent on whatever they wanted.
“It’s impossible to have our usual dinner,” Bowman said. “That allows us to meet the needs of other kids.”
Bowman said the program usually assists 75 to 100 children, selected through the schools’ family resource centers and the Salvation Army.
Bowman said organizers are still waiting on the final lists, and the lodges are still finalizing plans for distributing the gifts to the children.
This year, children and families will be asked to create a registry on Walmart’s website and choose what they want.
The officers will still do the actual shopping, he said. Ordinarily, the officers, deputy sheriffs and jailers would go shopping with the children through the store aisles.
“It’s not the normal connection you get to make with the kids that makes everything so fun,” Bowman said. “We’re still trying to keep the connection.”
There’s the possibility things may be a little more exciting for the children this year.
“The crazy thing that’s kind of exciting about it is it may be a surprise what the kids get,” he said. “We’ve toyed with wrapping (the gifts) for them so it is a surprise.”
Ashley Mulder, president of FOP Lodge 87, said it makes sense for the two lodges to join forces. Lodge 87 includes many of the deputy sheriffs and jail staff, while Lodge 8 is Frankfort police officers.
“It’s just a little different (this year), but we’ll make it work,” Mulder said.
Bowman said the distribution details have not been finalized, but there will likely be a date and time for families to come to the Frankfort Police Department and pick up their packages. Those without transportation will have their presents delivered by uniformed officers, he said.
“We don’t want to see anyone go without on Christmas,” Bowman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you for finding a way to keep this tradition alive. Many families may be struggling even more this year.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.