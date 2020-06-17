The Frankfort Plant Board unanimously voted Tuesday night to pass a $100.2 million 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
Chief Financial Officer David Denton said the budget is roughly $1.9 million below the current fiscal year budget of $102.038 million, or a 2% decrease. A $4.6 million, or 10.3% reduction, in wholesale power cost has had a major impact on the budget. FPB last year began purchasing all of its power from the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency instead of Kentucky Utilities.
Included in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget is a $1.6 million rebate for electricity customers, or an average of $30 per customer, Denton said.
This is similar to a rebate electricity customers received last year. When the rebate will appear on customers’ bills has not been determined, but last year customers saw the rebate on their August bills.
“Due to the fact that we are saving on wholesale power, that’s the primary reason we’re able to keep rates flat in electric over this five-year plan,” Denton said at a June 5 budget meeting.
May 1 marked one year since the FPB switched to purchasing its electricity from KyMEA.
As part of the five-year plan, electricity customers can expect to not see a rate increase until 2025.
Included in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget is $2.4 million for the Tanglewood Reservoir project. The plant board is expected to spend a total of $4.8 million on replacing the 135-year-old water reservoir over the next two years.
The plant board’s telecommunications system will also be receiving a $10 million upgrade over the next five years. By the end of the next fiscal year, 25% of FPB’s customer base will have fiber-to-the-premises, or fiber optic cable, internet infrastructure.
The FPB is also continuing to budget money for projects with local government and schools. In partnership with the City of Frankfort, $60,000 has been set aside to install more electric vehicle charging stations. The plant board will pay for the station and the installation costs while the city will pay for the electricity.
For Frankfort Independent Schools and Franklin County Schools, $15,000 has been budgeted for water fountains.
The community Wi-Fi project also received $25,000 to extend wireless internet access around Frankfort.
To be mindful of the impact COVID-19 will have on the budget, employees are not scheduled to receive any raises until Jan. 1. Employees below the midline will receive a 2% raise. As for cost of living adjustments for all employees, that percentage has not been set.
With COVID-19 in mind, the FPB Board of Directors reduced the board’s budgeted expenses by $36,000.
