The Frankfort Plant Board explored several large-scale changes, both philosophical and practical, at its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The highest-cost item on the board’s was a proposed Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution for the FPB to adopt.
AMI solutions provide for real-time communication between a meter that measures usage of water or electricity and the supplier. It reduces the need for on-site meter readings.
The board took in a presentation on the adoption of a specific AMI solution from Sensus North America, which was selected from six different bids, on Tuesday.
Chief Electric Engineer Travis McCullar led the presentation, touting its savings over a 20-year period. McCullar said that according to a business case performed by the FPB, Sensus North’s AMI system would provide over $36 million in benefits and cost around $12.2 million.
McCullar also said that the system would allow FPB workers to know about outages even before customers contact them, as the meter would be able to communicate an outage to FPB headquarters.
He also highlighted its prevalence in the United States.
"More than half of the U.S. does have AMI," McCullar said. "We’re not blazing new trails, but we think the time is right for Frankfort."
For customers, the AMI system will also allow them to have a pre-pay option for their utilities as well as potentially get notifications of their usage on their phones according to McCullar.
All five members of the board voted to approve the contract from Sensus North America.
Also on the agenda were discussions of the FPB’s code of ethics and an amendment to FPB’s listed core values to include commitments to diversity and social justice.
The code of ethics got tripped up in part by the board questioning how a potential renewed code of ethics would inhibit employees from participating in local politics. Board member Dawn Hale brought up the issue on Tuesday.
“So few people are involved in the political process as-is,” Hale said. “I don’t think we want to inhibit people’s ability to participate in the political process.”
FPB staff attorney Hance Price said that he would consult with the Kentucky League of Cities and Frankfort city solicitor to clarify the code of ethics, and present a new one at the next meeting.
The board’s newest member, Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell, forwarded an amendment to the company’s “Core Values” to address recent protests against racial injustice in the United States.
“I believe it’s important that the FPB be responsive to not just our community but across the nation,” Dutton-Mitchell said. “Communities are expressing the need to re-commit to social justice… It’s important for the community to know where the Plant Board stands on these issues.”
The change would “reflect our commitment to tolerance, diversity, social justice, and anti-racism,” Dutton-Mitchell said.
The amendment, which was workshopped by the board, was passed unanimously.
Dutton-Mitchell stated that she hopes the change to the values would translate into action, such as the FPB looking into its hiring processes with an eye towards diversity.
