The Frankfort Plant Board approved new cable rates at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.
Customers will see the new rates on their March bill.
Cable subscribers with the limited service package will see their monthly customer charge rate drop from $16 to $12.79, a 20.06% reduction.
Customers with the classic service package, however, will see their rates increase 3.7%, from $67 to $69.50.
FPB Telecommunications Product Manager Harvey Couch explained at the January meeting of the municipal utility’s governing board that it is an industry standard for the companies that own popular networks like FOX News, HGTV and ESPN to have a fee increase each year.
Couch showed the board a graph of how the cable network pass-through fee has increased over the last 17 years. The graph also showed that the FPB operational expenses have decreased.
Classic service package customers will pay only a $12.79 operational expense charge to the board.
The $69.50 goes directly to the cable companies, Couch explained.
For more information, visit fpb.cc or call the Frankfort Plant Board at 502-352-4372.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.