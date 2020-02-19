The Frankfort Plant Board approved new cable rates at its monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Customers will see the new rates on their March bill.

Cable subscribers with the limited service package will see their monthly customer charge rate drop from $16 to $12.79, a 20.06% reduction.

Customers with the classic service package, however, will see their rates increase 3.7%, from $67 to $69.50.

FPB Telecommunications Product Manager Harvey Couch explained at the January meeting of the municipal utility’s governing board that it is an industry standard for the companies that own popular networks like FOX News, HGTV and ESPN to have a fee increase each year.

Couch showed the board a graph of how the cable network pass-through fee has increased over the last 17 years. The graph also showed that the FPB operational expenses have decreased.

Classic service package customers will pay only a $12.79 operational expense charge to the board.

The $69.50 goes directly to the cable companies, Couch explained.

For more information, visit fpb.cc or call the Frankfort Plant Board at 502-352-4372.

