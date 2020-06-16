The biggest dilemma facing the Frankfort Plant Board Tuesday night was whether to give employees a cost-of-living raise.
Although the municipal utility's board unanimously passed the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and five-year plan, the salary increase for employees was a tough decision.
Ultimately, the board decided to give employees below the midline a 2% raise on Jan. 1. All employees above and below the midline, however, may or may not receive a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on Jan. 1 due to the financial uncertainties created by the COVID-19 crisis. Whether or not all employees receive a COLA will depend on what the City of Frankfort decides to do for its employees, the plant board decided.
The Frankfort City Commission has yet to approve a 2020-21 fiscal year budget. The new fiscal year begins July 1.
Board Chairman John Cubine said the salary increase for employees below the midpoint is to reduce the disparity between entry-level employees and long-term employees.
Cubine added the salary increase for employees in January will not be more than 1.5%.
“I know it’s a tough issue for everyone,” Cubine said. “I think everybody would like to do as much as we can for the employees. We also know it’s a sensitive time and a tough time for school systems, city, county and state government and everybody else. They’re struggling. We’ve tried to take that into consideration also.”
Originally, Cubine suggested the board look at Social Security’s COLA and the City of Frankfort’s COLA and implement the higher of the two, with the increase not exceeding 1.5%.
Board member Stephen Mason disagreed. He said that if the City of Frankfort doesn’t give a COLA raise, the plant board shouldn’t either.
Board member Dawn Hale disagreed with both Mason and Cubine.
“I have a problem with what’s being proposed,” Hale said. “We have no fiscal reason for not complying with our compensation plan.”
The FPB agreed on a compensation plan in 2014 to get staff below the midpoint market value closer to the midpoint market value for their position.
Hale said she strongly feels that employees below the midline should receive a 2% salary increase and the 1.5% COLA increase in July.
“That’s the bare, bare minimum for me,” Hale said. “What we’re saving in switching from January versus July is a minuscule amount of our total budget. We are talking about a community where we have employees too that are struggling. I just don’t think there’s a real fiscal reason for not giving a 2% raise in July. That’s just my opinion.”
Cubine said one of the reasons the Jan. 1 date has been suggested is to give the economy a chance to recover after the COVID-19 economic shutdown.
Board member John Snyder pointed out that due to COVID-19, there are a lot of unknowns. He also wanted to be mindful of the plant board’s ratepayers who are also struggling financially.
“I also think it's important that in this case we tie what we do to what the city does,” Snyder said. “We are, for better or worse, a product of the city. And I think we need to recognize kind of who we are... I feel like there’s so much uncertainty out there for a lot of our ratepayers that I just feel like this is a middle ground that is not perfect, but I think it gets us part of the way.”
After considering the comments of other board members, Hale decided she could vote for a 2% salary increase for employees below the midline effective Jan. 1 and, if the city gives its employees a COLA raise, the plant board will give its employees one too.
“I don’t love it, but I can vote for it,” Hale said, adding that board members can evaluate the utilty's finances later in the year and change their minds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.