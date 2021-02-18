The Frankfort Plant Board discussed the ongoing status of past-due ratepayer balances and power cutoffs at a special meeting on Tuesday.
Chief Financial Officer David Denton said past-due balances have leveled off of late. In a normal year, the balances average around $180,000, but after ballooning in late March due to the COVID-19 pandemic have remained around $3 million in total.
Denton said he’s seen some positive signs so far in 2021, including a reduction of more than $200,000. About 80% of the delinquent balances are residential accounts, with the other 20% coming from commercial accounts, Denton said.
Customer Service Supervisor Cassie Estill updated the board on the utility’s cutoffs. FPB started implementing cutoffs in January, after Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on utility cutoffs during COVID-19 expired.
Estill said that FPB had implemented three waves of cutoffs since the first of the year, averaging about 400 power cutoffs each time. Cutoffs are paused when the temperature drops below freezing.
If a ratepayer's power is cut off, Estill said, service is normally restored when they pay their current charge and some percentage of arrearage.
“Give us a call and we’ll work with you,” Estill said. “... As long as they’re able to start a payment, we’re typically able to work with them.”
Other business
The board invited Charley Hamilton and Stanley Marcinek, of the Kentucky Department of Insurance, to answer questions about increasing liability coverage for directors and officers (D&O) as well as employment practices insurance.
With little discussion, the board unanimously approved $5 million insurance increases for both D&O and employment practices.
General Manager Gary Zheng also presented to the board the option of potentially contracting with someone to provide information to the board on state legislation relevant to FPB.
After some discussion about the merits of such a position, the board opted to look into possibilities and revisit the issue in November before the 2022 legislative session begins.
Chief Electric Engineer Travis McCullar spoke about the ongoing Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project, particularly about how it won’t impact rates.
“There are no rate changes directly related to AMI,” McCullar said. “There’s no opt-in fee. If you accept the AMI meter, you’re not going to have to pay to upgrade. That will be the standard regular service going forward.”
McCullar added that FPB is considering ways to raise awareness about the benefits of AMI, which allows customers to track their power usage online.
The board also discussed two ongoing ideas: moving a historic pump and piston potentially to Cove Spring Park and painting a water tower near the U.S. 127 South Dairy Queen.
Both items were tabled for further discussion pending staff’s communication with the City of Frankfort.
