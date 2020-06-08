Frankfort Plant Board electricity and water customers will not see a rate increase next year.
And for electricity customers, a rate increase is not expected to happen until 2025.
At a special meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board on Friday to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget, Finance Director David Denton also announced electricity customers will receive another rebate this year.
“Due to the fact that we are saving on wholesale power, that’s the primary reason we’re able to keep rates flat in electric over this five-year plan,” Denton said.
May 1 marked one year since the FPB switched to purchasing its electricity from the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA) instead of Kentucky Utilities.
The total rebate is expected to be the same as last year at $1.6 million, or an average of $30 per customer, Denton said. A date for when the rebate will appear on customers’ bills has not been set, but last year customers saw the rebate on their August bills.
The rebate amount will depend on how much electricity a customer uses.
The FPB is not alone in feeling the impacts of the COVID-19 shutdown.
The 2020-21 fiscal year budget is expected to be $1.9 million below the current fiscal year budget of $102.038 million, or a 2% decrease.
Denton said the plant board is anticipating that customers will not be using as much electricity because of the COVID-19 economic slowdown.
The plant board receives about 45% of its electricity revenue from “large power” or industrial customers while 35% is from residential, 13% is from commercial and the remaining 7% comes from its municipal customers, such as the City of Frankfort and Franklin County Fiscal Court.
While the municipal utility’s governing board did not vote on the budget on Friday, board Chairman John Cubine suggested cuts to be made in the board training line item.
Cubine and board member Stephen Mason also suggested using water revenue to pay for the cost of moving satellite dishes at the Tanglewood Reservoir.
The board was unsure whether it would need another special meeting to discuss the budget between now and its regular monthly meeting on June 16.
