At the end of the Frankfort Plant Board's monthly meeting Tuesday, the board announced it will have a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The board made the announcement following a closed session to discuss pending litigation regarding the Tanglewood reservoir and the Peaks Mill service issue.
A large portion of the Peaks Mill area has been under a boil water advisory since late July.
The agenda of the special meeting will be announced sometime before the meeting.
During the regular meeting, FPB General Manager Gary Zheng informed the board during departmental reports that things are on track with the Kentucky Municipal Energy Agency (KyMEA). FPB began purchasing its electricity through KyMEA on May 1.
KyMEA has its monthly board meeting in Louisville on Wednesday. Zheng represents FPB on the board of directors.
Finance Director David Denton updated board members on where the budget stands through the first four months of the fiscal year. As of Oct. 31, assets were valued at $183 million, up $2.4 million from the same time a year ago. Denton said liabilities are down $8.9 million from a year ago and stood at $90 million as of Oct. 31.
Through the first four months of the fiscal year, the plant board had $35.2 million in total revenue with operating expenses at $22.5 million, Denton added.
“We have performed well through the four months,” he said.
The entire board was present for the meeting and passed all of the action items on the agenda unanimously with little discussion:
- FPB employees will continue to receive their health insurance through Pan American with a few changes. Those changes include the addition of teledoc services, access to The Little Clinic inside Kroger grocery stores and an increase of copayments at Walgreens and Rite-Aid pharmacies.
- The water treatment plant will hire Hazen and Sawyer, a New York-based company with Lexington and Louisville offices, to complete the preliminary engineering related to switching the water treatment process from gaseous ammonia and sulfuric acid to a liquid ammonia feed system. This portion of the process was included in the budget and will cost $41,378.
- Birmingham, Alabama-based Custom Cable Services will complete Phase 1 of a fiber-optic construction and splicing project that will not exceed $700,000.
- The same company will also be contracted for fiber-optic cable construction and splicing future Greenfield areas, or undeveloped land. This project is included in the budget and will not exceed $235,000.
- The purchase and transfer of additional IP address resources needed to provide internet services has been awarded to Hilco Steambank, an intellectual property advisory firm based in New York. This contract is included in the budget and will cost $309,657.60.
- FPB renewed licensing agreements with Fox Regional Sports, Fox Broadcasting Network and Fox Cable. Customers who already subscribe to these networks will not see any changes.
- The plant board approved an agreement with Pop Network, which was previously known as the TV Guide Network.
- Larry Totten was appointed to the Cable Advisory Committee.
- Crowe LLP will conduct the plant board’s 2019-20 fiscal year external financial statement audit for $36,500. Crowe has offices in Lexington and Louisville. This contract is above budget by $3,500.
- FPB will continue using Mark Franklin as its bond counsel attorney. Denton said there are no current plans to do revenue bonds, but the board does need counsel on this subject sometimes.
- The board will enter an agreement with the University of Kentucky’s Department of Electric and Engineering for the purpose of sharing research and data.