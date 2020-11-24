With work well underway, and the public hearing process on rates over with, the Frankfort Plant Board is marching full speed ahead with implementation of a high-speed fiber optic internet service to offer ratepayers.
Fiber-based internet speeds offered by the municipal utility are planned to start out with two tiers: 500 megabits per second (mbps) download/250 mbps upload and 1 gigabit per second/500 mbps upload. Currently, the fastest speed available is 250 mbps download/10 mbps upload.
FPB’s ultimate goal is to provide those speeds to all ratepayers, but Broadband Cable & Telecommunications Manager Adam Hellard said that about 25% of FPB’s ratepayers should be able to access the fiber network in February or March. The majority of that 25% will be in downtown Frankfort.
The 1 gigabit speed would make Frankfort a “gigabit city” per FPB. At Monday night’s meeting, Frankfort Mayor Bill May lauded the utility’s efforts in implementing the service.
Marti Hearst, a professor at the University of California Berkeley School of Information, lauded the benefits of a city reaching such a speed.
"We greatly reduce flying around for meetings because virtual conferencing feels real,” Hearst told Seattle-based magazine The Stranger. “... Your golf lesson could be done with a coach remotely, in real time, while he or she watches your swing at the tee and has you make corrections and adjust your grip."
The proposed price of fiber internet at 500 mbps is $90 per month; 1,000 mbps is $100 per month. A resident who signs up for a year’s worth of service could get a $10 discount.
Hellard said that the project, once finished, will have a price tag of roughly $25 million. That cost could rise by as much as $2 million, he added, given outside engineering consultation needs.
Ratepayers who get the service will have the new fiber cable directly installed in their home, Hellard said.
Harvey Couch, FPB's marketing video content coordinator, said that the COVID-19 pandemic has further necessitated the need for the service. He pointed to the huge jump in upload speed — from 10 mbps to 250 or 500 — as a perk that will help rateepayers' video conference speeds.
“A lot of folks have multiple family members that are trying to use the internet at the same time,” Couch said. “When there are lots of devices in your house, multiple smart devices… having that large pipe will make a big difference for those type of customers.”
While the entire plan was initially slated to be implemented over the course of 10 years, Hellard thinks that timeline could be condensed to five years depending on what the board wants.
FPB spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey said that the utility will soon launch a marketing campaign for the fiber service, to make sure that all ratepayers are aware of it.
Hellard said that while the internet speed capacity may not be used to its fullest now, it very likely will be needed as society becomes even more dependent on the internet.
“We’re building this network for the next 30 years,” Hellard said. “Some of the capacity will not be used for a long time… it’s really about long-term planning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.