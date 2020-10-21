The discussion was swift Tuesday night: Frankfort Plant Board General Manager Gary Zheng’s contract was renewed for more than 3½ years.
“Gary has done a lot of good work and we need to give him some certainty going forward," FPB Chair JohnCubine said. "... Each Board member evaluated him independently, and he received high marks. As FPB has 3 major projects underway - a new reservoir, Fiber to the Home and AMI, we know that FPB benefits from stability and the experience, technical expertise and integrity that Gary brings."
The board voted unanimously to extend Zheng’s contract until June 30, 2024.
Cubine said that if on Jan. 1, 2024, both the board and Zheng want to renew his contract for another year, they will be able to do so.
Zheng was hired as general manager two years ago. He came to Frankfort with experience as the head of several utilities, including Kentucky Municipal Power Agency, Paducah Power System and Lubbock Power & Light in Texas.
The contract did not include a pay raise; Zheng earns $192,474.00 annually. However, Cubine said that the municipal utility is preparing to raise salaries across the board for its staff. That raise will be commensurate with the raise that the City of Frankfort passes for its staff; the city commission has indicated that raise would be 1% or 1.5%.
The board also heard from FPB Customer Service Supervisor Cassie Estill on the number of past-due balances among ratepayers as well as the possibility of cutting off service for customers. She said that about 3,200 ratepayers have past-due balances.
According to Public Information Coordinator Cathy Lindsey, around 29,000 bills total were sent in September, so roughly 11% of ratepayers have delinquent balances.
Estill’s presentation came on the heels of Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order that extended a ban on utility cutoffs until Nov. 6, as well as ensuring additional protections for those behind on their bills. The order was passed in light of the economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Potential cutoffs from FPB services won’t happen for another two months, Estill said.
She also said that FPB is offering several payment plans of varying lengths to those unable to pay their balances, and that several state, local and federal agencies and organizations offer opportunities to help customers in that process.
“We hear a lot in service and especially over the last two weeks ‘I don’t qualify,’ but it’s worth asking whether you qualify,” Estill said. “… you could very well qualify for the federal funds that are available.”
Lindsey also said that work is underway in getting messaging out to customers about options for payment plans and assistance from all organizations willing to help.
Locally, Estill mentioned Bluegrass Community Action, Resource Office for Social Ministry and the Salvation Army as organizations able to help ratepayers during the pandemic.
Other Business
Board member Stephen Mason conducted the public hearing for establishing the rate for advanced video services. No public comments were heard during that time.
Harvey Couch, FPB’s marketing video content coordinator, presented the new rates for potential high-speed fiber-to-the-home service. The first tier offers 500 megabits per second (mbps) download and 250 mbps upload at $90 per month. The second tier offers 1,000 bps download and 500 upload. A resident who signs up for a year’s worth of service could get a $10 discount.
No comments were received at the public hearing, but Couch said that FPB would continue to field public comments.
Cubine made a point to note that these rates would be merely optional, and would not affect rates for those who do not want to opt in to the fiber network service.
FPB Director of Water Operations David Billings presented to the board on the renewal of a longstanding contract that FPB has with the City of Georgetown. The renewal of that contract was approved unanimously by the board.
David Denton reported FPB’s financial statement, which showed a growth in net position of over $9 million in a year. On Sept. 30, FPB had a net position of $91.6 million compared to a year ago when it had a net position of $81.6 million.
Denton said that the increases were largely planned in anticipation of major projects that FPB planned in the near future.
“We’ve built that cash up to allow us to invest in some critical infrastructure projects,” Denton said. “… over the next 24 months we’ll be spending close to $35 million in three large infrastructure projects with our AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure), water reservoir and telecom structure reinvestment projects.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.