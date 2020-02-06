The Frankfort Plant Board will hold a special meeting Tuesday for two public hearings.

Plant board customers are invited to share their thoughts on proposed cable rates for 2020.

At the Jan. 21 meeting of the municipal utility’s governing board, FPB Telecommunications Product Manager Harvey Couch announced the proposed rates.

If the rates are approved at the Feb. 18 board meeting, cable subscribers with the limited service package will see their monthly customer charge rate drop from $16 to $12.79, which is a 20.06% reduction.

Customers with the classic service package, however, will see their rates increase from $67 to $69.50, a 3.7% increase.

Customers are also invited to voice their opinions on the proposed photo classified advertising rate changes.

Right now, one page is $35 per week and $120 per month; two to four pages is $200 per month; five to nine pages are $315 per month; 10 to 14 pages are $420 per month; and 15 or more pages require a special quote.

The proposed rates are $20 per page for one month, $15 per page for 6 months, and $10 per month for 12 months. There will also be a $20 per page production charge unless provided by the client.

The special meeting will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Frankfort Plant Board Administration Building, 151 Flynn Ave.

