The Frankfort Plant Board may reach an agreement with the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association to resolve a legal dispute over replacing a 134-year-old reservoir that holds the city’s drinking water.
Following a roughly 45-minute closed session during a special meeting on Thursday, the board unanimously voted to direct staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement and release.
Board Chair John Cubine provided The State Journal this statement: “For the past several weeks, FPB and representatives of the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association have discussed areas of compromise of the proposed reservoir construction in order to find a path forward on this critical project for our community. The board now directs staff to prepare and forward a proposed settlement agreement.”
In a Thursday night phone call with The State Journal, Tanglewood Neighborhood Association President Nate Van Sickel was unaware of the decision made during Thursday night’s meeting, but said he believes an agreement is near.
“I think we’ve come a really long way in the last month, month-and-a-half, and I think we’re really close to something that everybody can be happy with — something that will be good for the community so everyone can move on,” he said. “I think we’re real close, but not 100% there.”
More than a year ago, FPB planned to replace the old reservoir with a new 7-million-gallon, $3.8 million water tank.
Those plans were halted when the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission recommended denying the project in August 2018 since FPB’s plan was “not in agreement with the comprehensive plan.”
The Tanglewood Neighborhood Association also opposed FPB’s plan, saying it would harm property values in the area. Instead, the association suggested FPB replace the two existing tanks with ones of identical size to preserve the neighborhood’s aesthetics. The city commission publicly backed the alternative plan.
FPB directors at the time argued that replacing the two existing tanks with ones of identical size would cost $4.6 million more than the utility's original plan.
Last year, FPB filed a lawsuit against the planning commission, claiming that the commission’s determination that the reservoir plans did not align with the city’s comprehensive plan was not binding and that the findings were “arbitrary and capricious,” or baseless.
Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate dismissed the first count in December 2018.
The city argued its comprehensive plan as grounds to reject the reservoir proposal.
The State Journal reached out to Frankfort Mayor Bill May Thursday evening, but he did not respond to request for comment by press time.