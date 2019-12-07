Since there’s no planting going on unless it’s in a greenhouse, let’s keep it short this week and review what’s ahead in December. In just a little more than three weeks we’ll be turning the calendar and stepping into the third decade of the 21st century. It’s kind of mind boggling – at least to my easily-boggled mind!
MAKING CHANGES
Finally, this month we have a couple of days that perfectly fit the formula for making changes – dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
The problem is the two days are Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! They likely aren’t the best time for, say, starting a diet but nonetheless perfect days for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the sign in Sagittarius (the thighs).
Specifically, Sagittarius (thighs) rules on Christmas Eve followed by Capricorn (knees) on Christmas Day. If you’re going to have a go at it, be underway by Dec. 26 when the light moon returns to rule for two weeks.
The alternative
The change-making days I’ve been recommending during this long stretch with no perfect days follow on Dec. 26 through the end of the year. The Capricorn/knees days continue Dec. 26-27 followed by two days ruled by Aquarius/legs. The month – and year – end with the very fertile sign Pisces (the feet) in force Dec. 30-31.
These signs are all going out of the body beyond anything that functions even though the light moon is in force. At least half the formula is correct!
December probably isn’t the best time for making changes, but I want to keep you apprised of what’s ahead if you are interested.
The pace picks up in January when we’ve all made resolutions to do more of some things and less of others and on into the new year for several months. We’ll have that information for you right here.
GIFTS FOR THE GARDENER
I don’t need to remind you that the season of giving is upon us. A couple of weeks back we mentioned gifts for the gardeners in your family – you, or course, being at the top of the list!
In my opinion there are gifts that are sentimental and then there are gifts that reflect sentimentality with purpose. Gifts for the gardener fall into that last category.
WINTER SOLSTICE
Winter begins at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 21, which is also an Ember Day and the shortest day of the year. Slowly but surely, we’ll have more daylight each day until we reach the zenith of that cycle sometime during the third week of June.
Oh, what a blessed journey it will be!
EMBER DAYS
This month features our final series of 2019 Ember Days on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18, 20-21. This series isn’t quite as impactful as during the height of the planting season since there’s only greenhouse planting going on now when you can pick your days to plant without concern for external factors. That said, you can just avoid the Ember Days!
POURING GRAVEL
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules through Dec. 11, then Dec. 26-Jan. 9.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.