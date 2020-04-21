Before the coronavirus pandemic, residents of Pleasant Meadow Assisted Living enjoyed having a child read to them.
Now they’ve turned the tables.
The residents have been reading children’s books for bedtime stories, and the readings are posted on the facility’s Facebook page at about 8 p.m. every day.
“Before the virus, my kindergartner would come in and read to the residents, and they loved it,” said Vickie Nobbe, marketing manager at Pleasant Meadow. “We have quite a few retired teachers.”
Restrictions at the facility, brought about because of the pandemic, include no outside visitors.
“One of the residents asked when Eli would be back to read to them, and I told them ‘when this is over, but what if you read to Eli?’ Nobbe said. “We started talking about it, and it blossomed from there.”
So far, 12 of the 19 residents have participated, some multiple times. The posts have been shared with families and friends, and they’ve also reached people out of state. One post had 5,612 views with 40 shares.
“It seems to give the residents a sense of connection,” Nobbe said. “They feel like they’re contributing.”
Betty Bridges has read two books online, continuing a life-long pleasure.
“I’ve always read,” she said. “’I’ve read to three generations, my children, my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren.”
Reading to a camera instead of a child hasn’t been difficult.
“I’ve always loved reading to small children,” Bridges said. “I can visualize them, and it’s a good way for your family to see you on Facebook. My great-grandchildren love it, and a lot of my friends have commented that they remember me reading to my children and grandchildren.
“When they had slumber parties, I’d read to them before bed.”
The project began on a small scale.
“It started with a post on Facebook to our followers,” Nobbe said. “Most of our families are followers, and we asked our followers to share, and it blossomed from there.”
Dolly Jones did the reading on Easter.
“I’m happy to read children Bible stories,” she said. “It gives all ages an opportunity to hear the Gospel.”
Any comments about the stories posted on Facebook are shared with the residents.
“We go in and read the comments to them,” Nobbe said. “They love hearing from people they haven’t heard from in years.”
Nobbe said the more residents read the books, the more comfortable they become.
“Residents who have done it multiple times, they turn and show the pages, they put more emotion into their reading,” she said.
“They’ll reminisce with me about falling asleep in the recliner reading to their grandchildren. It brings back memories.”
And it gives them a chance to make new ones.
“It’s really good for connecting with my great-grandchildren in Houston,” Bridges said. “I don’t see them very often at all, maybe one or two times a year. They love it, and they remember me. They know who I am on Facebook.
“I hope to live long enough to read to my great great-grandchild.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.