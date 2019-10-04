Editor's Note: This story contains a Facebook post, which includes a photo containing racially insensitive language, that was published by the victim of a racial slur.
Frankfort police have charged a man in connection with racially motivated vandalism last month in the parking lot of Kroger on Frankfort's west side.
Richard Beeler, of Frankfort, is charged with criminal mischief third degree.
On Sept. 20, police took a report of criminal mischief that had occurred the day before in the Kroger parking lot on U.S. 127. A racial obscenity was written on the 2004 Lexus of a black family.
"Through investigation and review of the surveillance video, the Frankfort Police Department was able to identify Richard Beeler of Frankfort as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant from the Franklin County District Court," police said today in a news release.
Beeler was arrested Monday.