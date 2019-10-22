The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 12:45 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Augusta Street at 12:59 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on New Street at 1:48 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Holmes Street at 3:40 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Hillview Court at 5:15 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Diagnostic Drive at 8:29 a.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 8:32 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Adams Lane at 9:49 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 9:52 a.m. on Old Lawrenceburg Road. The caller reported their car was hit by a white Nissan Altima near the Shell Station. The Altima then took off toward Versailles.
- A reckless driver was reported on Greenup Avenue at 10:12 a.m.
- Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 11:50 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:02 p.m. A female juvenile was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting at Walmart and was later released to her mother.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Cedar Road at 12:34 p.m. A vehicle hit a bridge.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Main Street at 1:12 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 1:55 p.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:05 p.m.
- A sexual offense was reported on Cougar Lane at 2:07 p.m. The call came from Collins Lane Elementary School.
- A suspicious person was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 3:41 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 4:06 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injury and involving three vehicles was reported at 5:03 p.m. on Leestown Road. Fire and EMS was dispatched.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Versailles Road at 5:12 p.m. A person trying to rent a car from Enterprise fell asleep in the lobby. The person left the business after being picked up by someone else.
- A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported at 5:15 p.m. on Versailles Road.