The truck driver in Friday’s fatal crash on Wilkinson Boulevard said another driver warned him of a possible hazard, but he realized too late what was lying in the road.
Abraham R. Padilla, 72, of Frankfort, was killed after he was struck by a cement mixer around 4 a.m. Nov. 20.
In the accident report completed by Frankfort Police, truck driver Leo C. Rearden, 51, of Frankfort, said he had just made a delivery to a job site off Steadmantown Lane and was returning to the property of his employer, IMI South LLC. Rearden said another company driver said over the radio there was a possible hazard on Wilkinson Boulevard. Rearden said he believed the warning was for a possible intoxicated driver, and he thought he saw the vehicle in front of him.
As Rearden approached, he saw something lying in the road, he told police. He did not have space to brake or avoid the object, so he decided to straddle it. Rearden said he was taught to straddle items he could not avoid, so it would not damage the axles on the truck.
Rearden said it was too late when he realized it was a person and attempted to stop the truck.
Police said the body was dragged for an undisclosed distance.
Rearden said once the truck stopped, he backed up. The police report indicates he stopped the truck on the shoulder of the road.
Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:15 a.m. Friday.
Frankfort Assistant Police Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal on Monday she did not anticipate charges in connection with the crash.
She also said officers do not know why Padilla was in the road in the first place.
The road was closed for nearly four hours Friday morning while officers investigated.
Padilla was a former cross country coach at Georgetown College, with his last season in 2007-08. He was credited with restarting the college’s track and field program in 2005.
He was also employed at Toyota in Georgetown.
