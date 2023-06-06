BOWLING GREEN — Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science recently recognized 33 educators from across the Commonwealth for their support of high ability students. The educators were recognized at the program’s May 6 commencement in Van Meter Hall on the campus of Western Kentucky University. One of the 33 was Stella Pollard of Franklin County Schools.

Gatton Academy established the Gatton Academy Educator Recognition Program in 2018 to acknowledge and celebrate the support students receive from teachers, counselors, gifted and talented specialists, and principals along their educational journeys. Educators play key roles in encouraging students to develop their strengths, explore topics of interest, and set lofty goals. Students often learn of the opportunities Gatton Academy offers through educators who recognize their potential.

