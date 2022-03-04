In a 4-3 vote, the Lakeview Park master plan was approved by the Franklin County Fiscal Court at its meeting on Thursday evening. The plan remained unchanged with no plans for an indoor aquatic facility.
Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, J.W. Blackburn, Michael Mueller and Scotty Tracy voted in favor of the plan. Magistrates Marti Booth, Lambert Moore and Judge-Executive Huston Wells voted against it.
Despite concerns over the lack of an indoor pool, how the county would fund the project, and who the park plan is intended for, the plan was narrowly accepted by the fiscal court.
Wells asked Randy Royer of Hitchcock Design Group, who designed the park’s master plan, why a pool was not included, even though it was one of the most popular requests from the public.
“At some point, and I haven’t asked the squires, but did somebody tell you not to put a swimming pool in? Because the answer that we got from you was because it was too expensive,” Wells asked.
Royer responded that it wasn't that the pool was too expensive, but that the county would have a stronger return on investment by not including a pool.
The study done by Phil Parnin of PROS Consulting, who worked with Hitchcock on the master plan, compared indoor water facilities to those that only provided indoor recreation and a convention center.
“Financially, the one that bubbled up to the top was what we ended up with today,” Royer said.
That became the plan that was approved by the fiscal court.
Franklin County Treasurer Susan Laurenson raised a concern over how the 160,000-square-foot convention and recreation center would be funded. She said there had not been much discussion about how to raise funds to start building the center.
While there had been discussion about a possible transient room tax, which would be levied on those who stay at hotels in the county, Frankfort has already initiated a transient room tax to raise its own funds for a convention center. Laurenson raised the point that the city has not been consulted on Lakeview Park’s convention center.
“The City of Frankfort already is collecting, I think, a transient room tax of 1%, and they’ve not really been involved in this discussion about locating a convention center at Lakeview Park and committing those funds towards this effort,” she said.
Booth spoke about her hesitancy to approve the plan. She worried about the tax increase that could be used to help pay the up-front building costs for the center.
“We cannot go forward with this project,” she said. “I was against it from the beginning because we cannot afford it. People don’t realize it’s taxpayers' money, their money, that we are spending.”
When looking at the demographics of those who answered the surveys about Lakeview Park, Moore noticed a lack of diversity of respondents. 95% of the respondents were white and 42% of them make more than $100,000 a year, he said. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Franklin County is 84.4% white and the median income is $56,274. This raised an important question for him.
“Are we doing this for rich white people? I think this needs to be more inner-city or within the city limits and we need to partner with the city to do a convention center of this magnitude and get the things that were left out of this,” he said.
During the vote, Wells echoed Moore’s thoughts on collaborating with Frankfort on a new convention center, saying it is imperative that the county and the city work together to make it happen. Alone, he said, neither the county nor the city could successfully build and maintain the convention center.
“Goodness gracious people, we all have to work together. If we work together, we can make things happen, and we should make things happen,” the judge-executive stated.
