A portion of High Street will be closed Tuesday through Friday.

road closed

Crews for CSX will be performing railroad maintenance on a portion of the track on High Street, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

A signed detour will direct drivers.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription