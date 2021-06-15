A portion of Interstate 64 East in Shelby County will be closed Wednesday morning.

road closed

Crews will shut the interstate down at mile marker 32 (KY 55 interchange) between 9 a.m. and noon so law enforcement can perform a crash reconstruction. Drivers should find an alternate route.  

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

