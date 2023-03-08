A complete closure of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County will occur at 9 a.m. today at the westbound bridge over KY 2817 (Cardwell Lane) at mile point 51.5. The closure is to repair the bridge deck.

Westbound motorists are advised to take Exit 53B to U.S. 127, left onto U.S. 60 West, left onto KY 151 South and re-enter I-64 West toward Louisville.

interstate 64.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription