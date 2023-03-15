The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of the complete closure of Interstate 64 West in Franklin County planned for Thursday.

I-64 West will be closed at U.S. 127 (Exit 53) to KY 151 (Exit 48) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The closure is to repair the crash cushion within the construction zone. During the closure, crews will perform maintenance on the I-64 West bridge over Benson Creek (mile marker 49.1).

interstate 64.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription