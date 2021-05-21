Second Street between Taylor Avenue and Conway Street will be closed to through traffic starting Monday.

road closed

According to TIGER Grant Project Manager Chuck Knowles, Pace Contracting crews will work on the sanitary sewer, storm drainage, sidewalk, roadway and relocation of overhead utility poles over the next few months.

Only local access will be provided to and from adjacent businesses and Second Street School. Eastbound Second Street traffic (Taylor Avenue toward Conway Street) will detour using Lafayette Drive or Taylor Avenue. Westbound Second Street traffic (Conway Street toward Taylor Avenue) will detour using Conway Street or Steele Street to get to Fourth Street. Ewing Street will remain closed at this time.

"We urge caution when driving in this area and continue to appreciate the patience and cooperation of adjacent businesses and Second Street School," Knowles added.

