Second Street from Taylor Avenue to Conway Street will be closed to all traffic until Aug. 2.

Road closed

As part of the TIGER grant project, Pace Contracting continues to work on storm drainage, sidewalks and the roadway.

“Second Street School leadership has made some accommodations to prohibit school traffic from this portion of Second Street during the remainder of summer break,” Chuck Knowles, TIGER grant project manager, said.

Subcontractor Basham Construction is currently installing new sanitary sewer lines between Conway and Bridge streets.

The intersection at Conway and Bridge streets was closed Wednesday and will remain closed for several days, Knowles added.

For more information about the TIGER grant project, visit the city’s Facebook page or #trackthetiger.

