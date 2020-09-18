Road closed

A portion of Switzer Road (KY 1689) will be closed for nearly two months while workers replace a bridge over North Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, work is slated to begin Wednesday and the bridge will be closed for 60 days.

Motorists north of the bridge should detour from Switzer Road to Woodlake Road to Georgetown Road and back to Switzer Road. Drivers south of the bridge should detour from Switzer Road to Georgetown Road to Woodlake Road and back to Switzer Road.

Switzer Road map

The project is part of KYTC’s Bridging Kentucky program. Central Bridge Co. LLC was awarded a $3.14 million mutli-project contract.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information.

