Frankfort police are currently working an motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard at the Reilly Road intersection.

102022 Tanker accident

A car ran under a tanker truck at the Wilkinson Boulevard-Reilly Road intersection early Thursday morning. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

It appears as though a passenger vehicle and tanker semi truck collided and the car became trapped under the tank the truck was towing.

