082422_GetWellCard_hb_web-3.jpg

Frances Kirchhoff holds the "get well" card she received in her P.O. box in Frankfort from her great-niece, Annabelle Bream, 5, who lives in LaGrange, Kentucky. Annabelle made the card, addressed it and put it in the mailbox with no stamp, however post office workers ensured the special message made it to Kirchhoff. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Because of the kindness of United States postal workers, one local woman received a very important message from a 5-year-old that brought her a great deal of happiness at a time she needed it most. 

Frances Kirchhoff has been battling cancer for about a year now, and in the last six months she has been enduring chemotherapy and radiation treatments. 

Annabelle Bream.jpg

Annabelle Bream, 5, took it upon herself to make a "get well" card for her great-aunt, Frances Kirchhoff, who is battling cancer, and mail it to her. (Photo submitted)
082422_GetWellCard_hb_web-1.jpg

Annabelle Bream, 5, turned a birthday card into a "get well" card and mailed it to her great-aunt, Frances Kirchhoff, who is battling cancer. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
082422_GetWellCard_hb_web-2.jpg

Annabelle Bream, 5, turned a birthday card into a "get well" card and mailed it to her great-aunt, Frances Kirchhoff, who is battling cancer. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription