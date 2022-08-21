Because of the kindness of United States postal workers, one local woman received a very important message from a 5-year-old that brought her a great deal of happiness at a time she needed it most.
Frances Kirchhoff has been battling cancer for about a year now, and in the last six months she has been enduring chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Prior to her battle, she visited her sister, Edith Miles, in LaGrange, Kentucky, often. Miles lives with her granddaughter and her family, which includes Kirchhoff's great-niece, Annabelle Bream, 5.
"I've had this connection with that child from the first time I met her," Kirchhoff said.
When Kirchhoff visited, she played games and read with her. She visited the family one time after her hair fell out from chemo treatments.
"I went down and visit her after I had shaved my head and I was wearing a wig," she said. "She was putting makeup on me. She was aware that something was different."
The family never told her that Kirchhoff has cancer, or the seriousness of her illness. They just told her that Kirchhoff was sick.
However, "we knew she had somehow figured something was seriously wrong," she said.
Without any prompting, Annabelle picked out a greeting card from her mother's stash of cards. It was a birthday card, but Annabelle transformed it into a "get well" card by scratching out the words and writing her own message.
She then wrote Kirchhoff's name on the envelope and her address, but not in the typical format an adult would address the envelope. The information was written down the sides and on the front and back, but it was all there and spelled correctly, which Kirchhoff wasn't surprised by because Annabelle is an "excellent reader."
The little girl put the card in the mailbox with no stamp on it, and before Miles could take it out, the mail carrier retrieved it and brought it to the house telling Miles they would be unable to send it through the mail. Miles apologized for not getting it out of the mailbox sooner.
Miles set the card on the counter and forgot about it. Annabelle didn't. She noticed the card sitting there and without anyone knowing, took it back out to the mailbox, still with no stamp. This time, the mail carrier took it and a few days later it landed in Kirchhoff's post office box in Frankfort.
"When I opened the message, I stood there with tears streaming down my face," Kirchhoff said. "I called my sister and she said she took it out of the mailbox."
Kirchhoff could't believe the message made it all the way to her from LaGrange.
"I couldn’t believe I got it," she said. "More than one somebodies had to do some doings to get it to the proper address. She even spelled my name correctly. I go by Celestine with family."
Kirchhoff said she thinks Annabelle got the idea to send her the card because Kirchhoff has sent her many things in the mail prior.
"Children like to get things in the mail," she said. "I write her letters and send her cards."
As a thank you, Kirchhoff made Annabelle an afghan and mailed it to her.
"On an open spot on the box, I put a thank you note to the carrier for all their help," she said, in hopes that Annabelle's mail carrier would see the note.
"The post office workers went above and beyond," Kirchhoff said. "I don’t know how many hands this went through and it was never questioned ... they had to flip it and turn it to get it to me.
"They went out of their way to bring me this special message from my wonderful, wonderful niece."
Kirchhoff is now two weeks post treatments and feeling much better. Her hair is starting to grow back.
"Doctors say I have a good prognosis," she said.
Kirchhoff is thankful for the post office workers and the kindness and gentleness they exhibited by ensuring the card made it to her mailbox.
"I'm grateful the post office has a heart and on this particular day they closed one eye and let it go," Kirchhoff said. "It made me extremely happy at a tough time in my life. It was jaw dropping that they allowed an envelop addressed by a 5-year-old to make it from LaGrange, Kentucky, to a post office box in Frankfort."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.