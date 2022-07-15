Several residents of the Governors Place subdivision were on hand at the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting Thursday evening to voice their concerns about a proposed zone change for a 4.09-acre plot of land on the corner of Issac Shelby Circle West and Metcalf Drive.

The request was made by local developer, Moore Land Investments LLC and if approved would change the zone from Limited Commercial District (CL) to Two Dwelling District (RD).

Metcalf issac shelby prop.jpeg

A land developer has requested a zone change for the parcel of land, colored pink, between Metcalf Drive and Leestown Road. (Courtesy of Franklin County Planning and Zoning) 

Franklin County Planning Supervisor Ben Judah recommended the zone change be approved. He told the commission that the developer was looking to build townhomes on the property.

"In my conversations with the applicant's representative, they state that it will be between 30-40 residences," Judah said. "Which is consistent if you look on the second page of the report under proposed zoning, it indicates that it should be relatively low averaging about ten units per acre. So there are four acres and they are proposing 30 to 40 units which is consistent."

More than 10 residents from Governors Place got up to ask questions of Judah and local attorney, Charlie Jones, who was on hand representing Moore Land Investments.

Of the citizens who spoke, many expressed concerns that the development would create more traffic on Metcalf Drive as well as questions regarding on-street parking regulation. Several inquired what the development might do to the value of existing residential properties. 

Jones said that the developer was still deciding what kind of residential structures would go on the lot. 

"Mr. Judah brought up townhomes and certainly when we met with him that was the primary goal or thought for my client," Jones told the commission. "But we have also considered single-family residences, single-family lots. Townhomes, one design that an engineer did, showed 34 would fit on there. Single-family residences, 17 lots. I spoke to my client today and he says his inclination is towards the 17 individual lots." 

After more than an hour of public comment, the commission voted to table the matter until the next planning commission meeting in August. 

If the zone change is approved by the planning commission, it will go to the Franklin County Fiscal Court for its consideration. 

