It makes sense that we talk about restrooms, Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens told the city commission at last week’s work session.

“Restrooms was in the top three most needed things in parks,” he said.

“Almost every day we get a call about a restroom — clogged up here or closed here or we’re doing this over here and there’s no restroom. We deal with it on a daily basis.”

Internally the parks department is working on improving the restroom situation, Pickens pointed out, adding that good restrooms are expensive. In the past the department has primarily relied on portable restrooms due to the lack of brick-and-mortar restrooms in local parks.

According to Pickens, in the past the parks department has had a good working relationship with Porta potty providers, but over the past one to two years — during the coronavirus pandemic — the quality of the restrooms and servicing started to go downhill.

“We’d go two, three, four weeks without servicing, so we knew we needed to make a change,” he explained.

Without any outstanding contract with a certain company for the rental of portable restrooms, the parks department decided to put out a new bid in order to contract a company for the portable facilities in late November. The bid responses were due in mid-December and only one vendor submitted a bid.

“I was hoping for more. I know we contacted at least five,” Pickens stated, adding that coming out of COVID there is a high demand for portable restrooms now.

For 16 total units, which will be placed at various park areas throughout the year, Reliable On-Site Rentals (a division of United Rentals) entered a bid of $27,725. The 16 units include eight ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) or handicapped units; five standard units for 12 months; and two standard units to be placed on Broadway for downtown events seven months out of the year; and one to be placed at the pickleball courts at East Frankfort Park for seven months.

“We will have an ADA unit and a standard unit at both the parking lot and Ward Oates Ampitheater at River View Park,” Pickens added, saying that part of the bid includes “city-contracted” pricing to get a better deal for special events throughout the year.

Porta potty

This porta potty at River View Park is one of the portable restrooms that will be replaced if the city commission enters into a contract with Reliable On-Site Rentals (a division of United Rentals). The company entered a bid of $27,725 for 16 portable restrooms to be placed in city parks and downtown. The city commission will vote on the contract at Monday's meeting. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The bid also provides twice-a-week servicing and restocking by the company from April through October and once weekly servicing and restocking by the company from November through March.

“We’ll have them serviced more frequently so hopefully they’ll be in better condition,” the parks director said.

“The only con is the price. It’s more expensive than we were paying just getting them individually when we were needing them.”

Previously the parks department was spending between $15,000-$20,000 on rental and cleaning of portable restrooms — roughly $10,000 less than the bid.

Pickens told the commission it’s possible to do as it was before and renting the porta potties individually. He said city leaders could opt to go with a different company by rebidding again in order to get more competitive pricing, but was quick to add that the bid the city has received is pretty much industry standard on pricing.

Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge questioned the timespan on the contract that Reliable On-Site Rentals submitted and Pickens said that would be determined once the city decides if the contract is something it would like to move forward on.

City Solicitor Laura Ross mentioned that the terms in the contract could be one year with a 30-day out clause.

Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked when the last time the city had a contract with a portable restroom provider and Pickens said it has never had one as far as he is aware.

“I do believe our citizens would appreciate more consistently cleaned porta potties,” Commissioner Leesa Unger stated.

During the citizen comment period Frankfort resident David Hecker spoke about the need for portable restroom trailers at the parks.

“I know it’s been discussed for Dolly Graham Park and I’m hoping they also will be available for some of the other parks — specifically River View Park, which I think is in desperate need for that,” he stated.

“Now that we have the e-bike rentals, the Kentucky River tours that are down there as well as Canoe Kentucky, I think that would be a very welcome addition.”

Waldridge pointed to Hecker’s comment later in the meeting adding that she and other commissioners have heard that restrooms are a huge concern and would be worth the extra cost.

“I think that we should go ahead with this. As Ms. Ross stated we can have a 30-day out. We can look at the contract at the end of this year and once we get bathrooms at Dolly Graham and we move forward with some of the more structure that we are going to keep, it should then make the next year cheaper for this particular contract,” she said.

Pickens mentioned that the overall goal is to eventually move away from porta potties in general and that the contract was feasible within the parks budget.

The contract bid will be a voting item on the April 25 meeting agenda.

“We’ll see how it flushes out,” Waldridge joked.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription