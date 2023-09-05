092220_POWEvent03_hb.jpg

Participants of the Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 National POW/MIA Remembrance Day wreath-laying event gather at the Kentucky Vietnam Veterans Memorial in this 2020 State Journal file photo.

Rolling Thunder Chapter 5 will honor 14 Kentucky military members who are missing in action (MIA) from the Vietnam War and all prisoners of war (POW)/MIA during a candlelight vigil on Friday, Sept. 16.

National POW/MIA Recognition Day is planned for 7:45 p.m. at the Kentucky Vietnam War Memorial on Coffee Tree Road.

