Church Women United (CWU) of Franklin County held its 2022 Human Rights Celebration on Saturday at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street in Frankfort. 

The program was titled “It’s Up to You in 2022 – A Call to Act”. The anchor verse for this Human Rights Celebration was from 1 John 3:18 (NIV) – “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”

092122 Ed and Kristie Powe

From left are Kristie Powe, Ed Powe and Bessie Redden, vice president of Church Women United of Franklin County. (Photo submitted)

