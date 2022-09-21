Church Women United (CWU) of Franklin County held its 2022 Human Rights Celebration on Saturday at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street in Frankfort.
The program was titled “It’s Up to You in 2022 – A Call to Act”. The anchor verse for this Human Rights Celebration was from 1 John 3:18 (NIV) – “Dear children, let us not love with words or speech but with actions and in truth.”
Beth Avent, President, CWU of Franklin County welcomed the group and congratulated First Baptist Church on Clinton for its 178-year anniversary at the present site. She made appropriate announcements, noting the offerings to be taken and UNICEF boxes that were on display. Each member was encouraged to take these boxes for collection in October to be returned at the Community Day Celebration, which will be held at Bridgeport Christian Church on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Avent led the reading in unison of the Church Women United motto, “Agreed to Differ, Resolved to Love, United to Serve.”
The late Martha Moore, a faithful and devoted member of Church Women United, was remembered by Avent with a time of reflection and prayer.
Vice president Bessie Redden, read scripture from Psalm 71:4-6 and Philippians 4:8 and led in unison reading of the opening prayer. Redden invited Kristie Powe, daughter of Ed Powe, to come forward and introduce her dad as the recipient of the CWU 2022 Human Rights Award.
“Ed Powe has been prominent in this community since he migrated here from Chicago in 1980,” Kristie Powe said of her father.
“He was the first Black manager of our local Sears here in Frankfort. He was the first Black person asked to join the Frankfort Country Club, which was all white at the time. He was the first Black to develop and lead the KSU Summer Transportation Institute which was honored as “best in the nation” for three consecutive years, making KSU the only Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) to ever receive this honor. He was the first Black Santa in the Christmas parade, and the first Black chairman of a United Way Campaign in Frankfort. Ed Powe has been a lot of firsts.”
Kristie Powe introduced her “daddy” as the man who was always singing when he woke her up in the mornings. She told of the values that he instilled in her throughout her lifetime such as explaining to her that change does not come by walking away, change occurs by raising attention to the issue and by being intentional in working hard for that change and never bowing down to injustice.
Soloist Andrea Owens, accompanied by pianist, Carrie Lasley, sang “He Looked Beyond My Faults and Saw My Need”.
Ed Powe, co-founder and president of Focus on Race Relations in Frankfort/Franklin Co. (FORR) expressed his thankfulness and honor in accepting the CWU 2022 Human Rights Award on behalf of his late wife, Janice, and himself.
He said that Jan was always the leader but stayed in the background. She was very much a part of his work as she inspired and encouraged him every step of the way. His daughter, Kristie, is taking on that role.
Ed Powe stated that he believes change will come from churches and schools that are intentional about being used for good in the focus on race relations. He said that good intentions are nice but they must be linked with intentionality to turn those intentions to action. He believes that we will all be judged, not so much on the bad we did, but on the good things that we could have, we should have, but we did not do.
During a time of questions, Powe stated that FORR was started in 2017 after the Charlottesville, Virginia, incident. Several concerned persons met and put together a framework for Focus on Race Relations. There are 108 FORR members in Frankfort and Franklin County. The focus is to initiate and encourage open and honest dialog about racism and find ways to bring about positive change.
Ed Powe also spoke about the upcoming unveiling and dedication of a historical marker to be placed on the north side of the Singing Bridge in Frankfort, the lynching site of two Black men. The event will be Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. to begin at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Street. This is part of a Community Remembrance Project in partner with Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) in Montgomery, Alabama.
Donations to FORR can mailed to P.O. Box 973, Frankfort, KY 40602 or visit www.focusonracerelations.org
In closing, a responsive litany was read and the group sang “This Little Light of Mine” and the CWU national theme song. Avent prayed the benediction.
The offering collected will be used to support the national movement of Church Women United as it moves forward in service to protect the human rights of all people.
