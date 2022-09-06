062222_Juneteenth_hb_web-19.jpg

Ed Powe, president of Focus on Race Relations-Frankfort, speaks to the crowd during the Juneteenth celebration at Lakeview Park in this State Journal file photo.

The Frankfort Interfaith Council will honor Ed Powe, president and co-founder of the Focus on Race Relations (FORR) organization, at a 3 p.m. awards ceremony this Sunday at the Upper Cove Spring Archery Park pavilion on Cedar Cove Road. The public is invited to attend.

Powe will receive the 2022 Ruby Layson Award for promoting interfaith qualities of justice, compassion and human kindness. Layson, who died in 2017, was a charter member of the interfaith council. She was a journalist, educator, environmental activist, world traveler, and tireless worker for peace and equality.

090722_EdPowe01_submitted.jpeg

Ed Powe poses for a photo with Kemba Cofield at St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church recently. Cofield is a member of the Frankfort Interfaith Council. (Photo submitted by Charles Pearl)

