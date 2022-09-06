The Frankfort Interfaith Council will honor Ed Powe, president and co-founder of the Focus on Race Relations (FORR) organization, at a 3 p.m. awards ceremony this Sunday at the Upper Cove Spring Archery Park pavilion on Cedar Cove Road. The public is invited to attend.
Powe will receive the 2022 Ruby Layson Award for promoting interfaith qualities of justice, compassion and human kindness. Layson, who died in 2017, was a charter member of the interfaith council. She was a journalist, educator, environmental activist, world traveler, and tireless worker for peace and equality.
Julia Rome, one of the interfaith council members who nominated Powe for the award, said, “He is one of my Frankfort heroes because he is bringing our Black and White community together. His integrity, honesty, inclusiveness, knowledge, clarity and love are a few of his many virtues. We are blessed to have Mr. Powe in our community and on our planet.”
FORR’s mission is to initiate and encourage open, honest, face-to-face conversations about race and race-related issues in Frankfort. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2018.
FORR co-founder Scott Rollins, former senior minister at Highland Christian Church in Frankfort who now lives in Knoxville, Tennessee, said he met Powe in 2017, shortly after a white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, led to terrorist violence, death and multiple injuries.
“Together Frankfort hosted a forum at the Capitol Annex and I was asked to be one of about seven speakers,” Rollins said.“I sat next to Ed, and I can’t remember exactly what he said that day. But I do remember him saying he can’t sit around anymore, and that he is going to do something to help move the needle in regard to race relations in Frankfort.”
Powe and Rollins met for lunch the next day, and the FORR seeds were planted.
“I have always been honored when Ed would say he and I were co-founders of FORR,” Rollins said. “But it has been Ed Powe, much more than me, much more than anyone else, who has worked to stir the conscience of Frankfort in regard to race reconciliation. There have been many people who have participated in the work of FORR – in such areas as our schools, police enforcement and leadership, cooperation among churches and ministers, and bringing more groups into participating in events and issues regarding race relations.
“Ed would be the first person to say it takes a village to bring about something new in that village. But we all know Ed has been one of the stalwart leaders in bringing something new, across racial boundaries, in our village of Frankfort.”
Powe was longtime general manager of Sears Roebuck & Co. in Frankfort. Then he worked more than 14 years as director of Educational Outreach at Kentucky State University.
He has a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Illinois, Champaign Urbana; and a master’s in public administration from KSU.
Mohammad Razavi, chairman of the interfaith council, will present the Ruby Layson Award to Powe. Former award recipients will also be recognized. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.
The local interfaith council has members from the Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, Baha’i, Unitarian Universalist, and Quaker religions.
Charles Pearl is a retired State Journal staff writer, and a member of the Frankfort Interfaith Council.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.