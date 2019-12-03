The stages are set and the bleachers are in place.
Frankfort is gearing up for Gov.-elect Andy Beshear's inauguration on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The official 61st inauguration schedule was announced last week.
City and county offices will be closed that day as well as Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools.
The traditional inauguration parade begins at 10 a.m. and ends at noon with the official swearing-in ceremony at 2 p.m. on the Capitol's grand front steps.
For a full schedule, visit kentucky.gov/inauguration