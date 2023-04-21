The 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is planned for Saturday at the Franklin County Health Department on the East-West Connector.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KSP, DEA hosting prescription drug take back on Saturday

