The YMCA of Central Kentucky will reopen the Prevention Park branch on June 1 but not the downtown location or the Crayon Club in Frankfort.
The Prevention Park location will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“When we closed our facilities in March, we did so to protect the health and well-being of our staff, volunteers, members and participants. As we reopen our facilities, we do so with that same commitment to keeping everyone who enters our doors safe,” said Paula Anderson, chief operating officer at the YMCA of Central Kentucky.
In preparation for reopening facilities, the Y is adapting facilities and procedures to meet guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Fitness equipment and areas, locker and restrooms, common areas and office spaces, will be cleaned and sanitized to meet the highest standards for hygiene and safety.
The YMCA requests members comply with all social distancing standards and additional safety protocols outlined by the CDC and Commonwealth of Kentucky. The Y asks those who do come to the facilities to please wear face masks wherever possible, especially in common areas. The Y also asks that members in groups considered at risk wait until health officials consider it safe for them to return.
“The YMCA of Central Kentucky has served this community for the past 167 years, during which we have made it through many challenging times together, none perhaps as impactful for our community and our Y as this COVID crisis,” said Anderson. “We are thrilled to begin reopening our facilities, welcoming back our members and the community, and getting back to what we do best — helping everyone reach their full potential.”
The first phase of reopening of the Y will include: wellness centers with all the health and safety protocols associated with them, including physical distancing, installing additional sanitation stations, and limited hours.
Additional phases of reopening at later dates will include group exercise classes, basketball gymnasiums, child watch, youth sports programs, swimming pools, steam rooms, whirlpools and saunas. More information about these phases will be made available at the appropriate time on the Y’s website ymcacky.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.