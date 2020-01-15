Frankfort City Commission candidate Shannon Griffith is no stranger to the community.
Griffith, 40, has lived in Frankfort her entire life. She’s probably best known for her work in making sure students at Second Street School can safely cross the street.
Griffith directed traffic outside the school while dressed as a clown for years. She also worked to make sure there were resource officers or constables at schools across the county to ensure the safety of Frankfort’s students.
This isn’t Griffith's first run for office. In 2018, she ran for the Frankfort City Commission and Frankfort Independent Schools Board of Education.
Griffith lost out on the opportunity to advance to the general election in the 2018 city commission primary by 1% of the vote.
In the school board race, Griffith came in fourth place, with 14.5% of the vote.
For the city commission race, Griffith felt cheated because incumbent Commissioner Robert Roach, who finished in fourth place, dropped out of the race. Griffith, who came in ninth place, was not allowed to replace him in the general election.
None of 2018’s hardships have dissuaded her from running for office again.
“This is my second chance to continue to fight for this city,” Griffith said.
If elected city commissioner, Griffith said she’d advocate for improving the safety of downtown and schools, spending money on needed improvements and helping the homeless.
“Frankfort is good about getting money, but they’re always delaying spending it,” Griffith said.
As city commissioner, Griffith said she’d like to take the salary she’d make and donate it back to different programs such as the homeless shelters and CASA of the Bluegrass.
City commissioners currently make $17,263 a year, City Manager Keith Parker said at Monday's city commission meeting.
Griffith said she’s concerned with the number of sex offenders downtown and the proximity some of them have to Second Street School and Dolly Graham Park.
According to the Kentucky State Police sex offender registry, there are 81 registered sex offenders residing in the 40601 zip code.
Grffith said she’d like to see the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter moved to a different location that’s not so close to Second Street School.
She said the shelter works hard to make sure anyone staying there who is a registered sex offender does not hang out in the front of the building where children frequently walk by before and after school, but a new location would better ensure the safety of the children.
Griffith, a commercial sales and marketing manager for Triple Crown Golf Cars Inc., is one of 12 people running for the Frankfort City Commission.
Others are Harry Carver, Tim Childers, Kelly May, Will Prible, Anna Marie Rosen, Diane Strong, Brent Sweger, Kyle Thompson, Leesa Unger and incumbents Katrisha Waldridge and Eric Whisman.
The race for city commission is nonpartisan, which means none of the candidates affiliate with a political party.
The primary election is May 19. The top eight candidates will move onto the general election on Nov. 3.
The top four candidates at the general election will be elected to the city commission.