Kentucky's May 19 primary election has been rescheduled. 

Due to COVID-19, the primary will take place on June 23, according to Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock.

Among the races on the ballot are Franklin County jailer, Frankfort City Commission and state legislative seats. Kentuckians will also pick Democratic and Republican presidential nominees in the primary.

Hancock made the announcement during Monday's Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting. 

