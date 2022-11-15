Three northern Kentucky wineries, all within a 40-mile radius of each other, won three of the five Commissioner's Cup awards in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup on Nov. 5 at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington.
Brianza Gardens & Winery near Crittenden took home its third Commissioner's Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were both presented with their first cups.
“I want to congratulate all of the Kentucky commercial wines that won medals, especially those than won the prestigious Commissioner's Cups,” Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles said. “Kentucky was home to the first commercial vineyard in the nation, and today it boasts 77 wineries whose products are continuing to grow in both quality and appreciation."
The 2022 Commissioner’s Cup winning wines were:
Best Red: Arandell from Gunpowder Creek Vineyards, Burlington
Best White: Derby Hopeful from Brianza Gardens & Winery, Crittenden
Best Rosé/Blush: Rambling Rose from Rose Hill Farm Winery, Butler
Best Sweet/Dessert/Fruit: Legacy from Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, Frankfort
Best Boutique: Black Raspberry from Reid’s Livery Winery, Alvaton
It was the fourth and fifth Commissioner's Cups won by Reid’s Livery Winery and Prodigy Vineyards & Winery, respectively.
In order to be eligible for the Commissioner’s Cup, a wine must be awarded a gold medal in the Commercial Wine Competition and produced from a minimum of 75%t Kentucky-grown fruit. The 117 wines from 18 wineries that entered the competition were judged blind based on individual merit by six wine professionals from Kentucky.
Talon Winery, with locations in Lexington and Shelbyville, and Wildside Winery in Versailles won 12 medals each, tying for the most in the Commercial Wine Competition.
To help consumers discover the diverse tasting and tap rooms across the state, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture released a new version of its popular guide to the commonwealth’s wineries and craft breweries. Explore all the state has to offer with the free Drink KYwebsite and app. You can view locations in map or list format and earn rewards for your visits.
For more information about Kentucky’s grape and wine industry or to chart your own journey, go to the Department’s official interactive experience at www.drink-ky.com
