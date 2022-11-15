Three northern Kentucky wineries, all within a 40-mile radius of each other, won three of the five Commissioner's Cup awards in the 2022 Kentucky Commonwealth Commercial Wine Competition and Commissioner’s Cup on Nov. 5 at the University of Kentucky South Farm in Lexington.

Brianza Gardens & Winery near Crittenden took home its third Commissioner's Cup in the 10th year of the annual competition. Gunpowder Creek Vineyards in Boone County and Rose Hill Farm Winery in Pendleton County were both presented with their first cups.

