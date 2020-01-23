A property owner interested in economic development has found himself at odds with Franklin County residents over a proposed zoning change on Duncan Road.
Tierney Storage LLC requested a zoning change from an agricultural designation to industrial general for about 85 acres at 690 Duncan Road. The owner, Ron Tierney, is a developer who has previously built 15 other industrial and business spaces in Frankfort. He bought the property in July for $1.65 million, according to the Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator’s website. The property is near Industrial Park #3.
The Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission heard from residents, Tierney and his attorney, planning staff and others at its Jan. 9 meeting about the proposed change. The commission tabled a vote until its Feb. 13 meeting.
The property, which is also known as the Blanton-Crutcher Farm, sits on the Franklin-Woodford County line, though the 85 acres proposed for the change are only in Franklin County. The other 17 acres are in Woodford County. Last year, the old Crutcher House on the farm was demolished to make way for future development, upsetting residents in the area. The Blanton-Crutcher Farm is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President Terri Bradshaw said the zoning change would connect three industrial zone properties, giving the county more space to have an industrial park. She said in the past six months, the county has missed out on three prospects for industrial space because the businesses wanted more than what the county could provide.
“This is it. This is all we’ve got,” Bradshaw said of the Duncan Road land.
The property has been included in the county’s comprehensive plan as space for an employment center, she said. The history of this designation was also pointed out by Franklin County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt during the Jan. 9 meeting.
“We own on three sides of it now and it has utilities that are necessary for an industrial zone. It’s got sewer. It’s got water. it's got natural gas,” Tierney said of what attracted him to buy the property. He added that it is also close to the interstate and that he owns land around the farm.
Tierney said he previously worked on buildings in Industrial Park #3 and estimated those buildings brought in 400 to 500 jobs.
Members of Envision Franklin County spoke against the zoning change at the Jan. 9 meeting. Chris Schimmoeller, the president of the group, said that Envision has been involved out of concern about “poor development.”
“He understands the rules and the regulations and the laws and what he has done is he pushes right up to the line and steps over it a little bit,” Schimmoeller said. “He’s using the system to his advantage, and what goes by the wayside is respect for neighbors, respect for the land and respect for the rules that everybody should play by.”
While the group is asking that the zoning change be denied, Schimmoeller hopes current rules and regulations will be enforced in the future.
Susan Goddard, who lives next to 690 Duncan Road, spoke to The State Journal last year about the demolition of the Crutcher House. She recently helped organize the Duncan Road-Hilltop Meadows Neighborhood Association as a response to development issues and a way for neighbors to unite. The group has hosted meetings and invited elected officials from Woodford and Franklin counties to discuss the issue. Goddard is one of three directors of the association.
Neighbors are concerned about preserving the history of the community, Goddard said. The house had ties to the bourbon industry through the Blanton family and a the grave of a freed slave, Elizabeth Minor, is somewhere on Tierney’s property, she said. Minor died in 1875 and was born before the American Civil War. Through research, Goddard found that Minor stayed at the farm after she was freed to help tend to the Crutcher family children, whose mother had died. Goddard had been working with a previous owner of 690 Duncan Road, Julie McDonald, to preserve the weathered tombstone of Minor, which said that she was “the faithful family servant of Richard Crutcher” in her lifetime. Goddard said she offered money to buy the gravestone if needed.
McDonald stored the gravestone inside the Crutcher House, Goddard said, and they aren’t sure if it was removed from the house before demolition. Goddard said the rubble from the house is still on the property.
“We look at it every day,” Goddard said.
She hopes that the Planning and Zoning Commission denies the zoning change and from this, issues that have occurred because of past industrial development, like flooding, removal of trees, erosion and more, can be addressed and resolved. Goddard said neighbors would like to see an impact study completed before future development is completed and a review process for development of historic sites.
“It’s our history. It’s our children’s history,” she said.