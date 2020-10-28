Members of the public had a lot to say about an agenda item at Monday’s City Commission special regular meeting.
But none of those comments — relating to discussion of a draft ordinance that would establish a Heritage Commission and a Historic Preservation Officer, as well as amendments to the Architectural Review Board (ARB), and demolition of historic buildings — were heard. At the start of the meeting, the commission moved to pass over that agenda item.
All of those submitted comments were written in strong opposition to these ordinance drafts. Two of those comments came from the chairs of key local boards who say their work would be severely affected if the ordinances were to be acted on.
“After having an opportunity to casually review the proposal, I find the ordinance to be strongly objectionable and really significant with a need to be fully vetted in open meetings with participation of the public, prior to formal consideration by the City Commission,” Sherron Jackson, chair of the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning & Zoning Commission, wrote.
Jackson did not single out which of the ordinances he took particular issue with, but wrote that nobody on his board was consulted prior to the draft ordinances being put on the agenda.
“I am very disappointed and offended that we have not been consulted on this matter and request that the issue be removed from your agenda pending review/consultation with the Planning Commission,” Jackson wrote. “... Further, I believe that an ordinance of this magnitude deserves a greater degree of vetting by the public prior to being considered by the City Commission.”
Current Architectural Review Board Chair Patti Cross agreed about the public and stakeholder organizations needing to vet any changes. Cross weighed in mainly on the ordinances that create the Heritage Commission and amend the ARB. Among other issues, she highlighted that the proposal to cut two members from the seven-member board would be “too small.”
Of those seven spots, only four are currently filled.
“This board deals with complex, often sensitive issues covering three separate historic districts, and a diversity of backgrounds and views is important,” Cross wrote. “Reducing the membership would narrow and limit the knowledge and perspectives for the board’s deliberations and decision-making.”
Two prominent Frankfort landowners also voiced their opposition to the ordinances. Former commissioner Robert Roach called the Historic Preservation Officer position “unnecessary.” Realtor Taylor Marshall penned a lengthy letter decrying any efforts to add “red tape” in creating a new commission or preservation officer.
As it’s written in the draft ordinance, the role of Historic Preservation Officer would be a director-level position.
“Before we hire a preservation officer, how about if we hire an electrical inspector,” Marshall wrote. “How about if we hire another building inspector? How about if we hire a fire chief? What we do right now, we do not do well. Let’s focus on doing a good job of what we do right now before we add more layers of red tape that will end in more inconsistent decision making.”
Frankfort resident Mike Fitzpatrick, a retired city firefighter, also said that the city should focus on “fixing.”
“Although our ARB is somewhat flawed and not fully operational because it currently has three openings that have not been filled by the mayor, this body is in place to handle the historic aspect of this town,” Fitzpatrick wrote. "Sounds like more Band-Aids instead of fixing what is already in place.”
City Attorney Laura Ross alerted Ed Logan, who serves as the board attorney for both the Planning & Zoning Commission and the ARB, of the ordinances last week in an email response to Commissioner Eric Whisman — the ordinances’ most vocal advocate. That email included comments on the ordinances as drafted.
Ross raised concerns over Logan and City Director of Planning and Community Development Eric Cockley not knowing about the proposal before it reached draft ordinance status, what staffing would look like under the Historic Preservation Officer, and whether or not the officer or Heritage Commission would interfere with established planning and zoning processes.
Currently, the City's Historic Preservation efforts are listed under Cockley's office's purview.
Ross shared some of Cockley’s initial reaction in the document, as he commented on the ordinance for the Historic Preservation Officer.
“This language suggests the officer will be reviewing permits for historic properties, but will simultaneously not be a member of the Planning Department — this means they have no authority to issue permits or deny the issuance of permits,” Cockley wrote. “I have concerns about this.”
He also said that additional guidance would be needed to delineate what work, if any, a Historic Preservation Officer would take from the Planning Department.
The Commission’s position
Three of the four commissioners — Eric Whisman, John Sower and Scott Tippett — said they were in favor of at least adding the role of Historic Preservation Officer.
Tippett was an early advocate, saying at a Sep. 28 meeting that the board ought to look into hiring a preservation officer as well as a “preservation review commission,” which appears to be similar to the now-proposed Heritage Commission.
Now he says the need is urgent as ever and claims that with such an officer on staff, Frankfort could have avoided controversy surrounding issues like downtown murals and bike trails on Fort Hill.
"If we’d had this officer a year and a half ago, two of the most roiling raging controversies in this community would not have occurred," Tippett said. "To avoid conflict and controversy… the need for a preservation officer is absolutely crystal clear."
Sower said that he is in favor of moving forward with creating the Historic Preservation Officer position, but wants to wait for more thorough community input for the board to consider adding the Heritage Commission. Tippett agreed, and said that the Heritage Commission and ARB amendments will likely take more time.
Mayor Bill May said that he “hasn’t made his mind up” on the draft ordinances as of yet.
“There were staff questions about it, and that’s why we went ahead and passed over it,” May said. “I want to hear from staff; I want to hear from the community.”
Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge said that she was strongly opposed to all of the draft ordinances pending community input.
“I’m not in support of it,” Waldridge said. “Why are we in a hurry to do it? It’s just another shenanigan with the mayor and Eric and them that are trying to push things through to control this city. This is huge for Eric, and it’s the one where he’s saying ‘I scratch your back and you scratch mine.’”
Waldridge and Whisman are both running for reelection on Nov. 3.
“This should go through the public as well as the law,” Waldridge said. “Eric thinks that he is all of that, and it’s wrong. This will affect property owners and everyone else… We need to pump the brakes on all of this.”
Whisman’s career is in historic preservation. He is currently Executive Director of the Kentucky Trust for Historic Preservation.
In addressing claims that he may aim to apply for the position in the event that he were to lose his spot on the Board of Commissioners in the Nov. 3 election, Whisman emphasized that he would not do that.
“No,” Whisman said. “I know that’s been insinuated, but no.”
Whisman, who has been the loudest advocate for the position, said that the City has “failed our community” by not having someone dedicated to historic preservation on staff.
“Basically, I am trying to create a position at the city that helps proactively work with property owners and residents to find ways to preserve Frankfort in a better manner.” Whisman explained. “We really need someone that can navigate all the implications of having a lot of historical properties… we have funding opportunities that we’re not taking advantage of, particularly in some of our older residential districts. We need someone to be proactive.”
He cited the same recent discussions about historic preservation related to Fort Hill, murals in downtown, and the Broadway Bridge as projects where such a role could have benefitted the city.
Of all cities in Kentucky, only Lexington, Louisville, and Newport appear to have director-level positions for historic preservation. Bardstown and Covington both have staff members dedicated to the issue.
When it comes to conflicts with his proposed Heritage Commission and the ARB, Whisman said that in the proposal the ARB would continue to make its case-by-case recommendations for specific projects, but that the Heritage Commission would be less focused on individual cases and be more “holistic.”
“Having served on the ARB before I was on the Board of Commissioners, I’m keenly aware of some issues,” Whisman said. “… I’m trying to make a system that is more flexible and more approachable for the entire community."
Whisman made clear that he wanted to push forward with an ordinance for the Historic Preservation Officer, but that he would be open to hearing more public input — particularly from affected boards — before moving forward with the Heritage Commission.
(1) comment
What the heck is going on at City Hall? Jiminy Cricket, I believe an intervention is in order. Do I hear a motion?
