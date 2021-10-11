A proposed senior living facility first presented to the public in February is asking the city commission to bond up to $40 million for its project, a proposition discussed at the city commission’s Monday meeting.
The facility projects to include about 120 units for seniors. The city commission previously OK’d a zoning change to allow the development of the property, a 42-acre site which was purchased by Prescient Frankfort 1 LLC for $750,000.
No action was taken on Monday night, as it was first presented to the commission then.
Tim Eifler, an attorney with Stoll Keenon Ogden, said that under this bond arrangement the city would act as a “conduit” through which the project could finance itself via government bonds, whose interest rates are often lower than private financing methods.
In response to a question from Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Eifler said that there is “no risk to the city” if it floats the company the several million dollar bond.
The one hit to the city would come via the tax rolls. The company’s land would be become exempt from property tax because the city would hold title to the project and lease it to the company.
Per calculations from Stoll Keenon Ogden, who presented on the incentive for the company, the city would lose out on about $78,000 in property tax revenue annually but collect a total of about $95,000 in other taxes every year— namely through net profits and occupational taxes.
The presentation on the bonding method, known as industrial revenue bonds, emphasized that the bonds would not be a general obligation of the city and is not backed by its credit or taxing power. The maximum term for the bond is 40 years.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson expressed pause at the arrangement, on which no action was taken, by suggesting that the city’s projected $18,000 annual tax revenue from the project might be too slim for his liking.
The presentation also included a section on the benefits of the project from developer Proclivity Senior Living’s CEO Stephen Bolt.
He stressed that the project would provide several ancillary benefits to the community, largely in the form of an increased workforce that would make their homes in Frankfort. He said that while executives and medical professionals would be employed by the company, the median worker there would be “middle to low” income.
In a February presentation to the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation, Bolt said that the project would include over 100,000 square feet of indoor space. He also mentioned that the company completed a market study that showed the need for such a facility in the Frankfort area.
“What we’re developing is way more than just a place for people to come and enjoy the rest of the years that they have,” Bolt said. “We’re way more than that.”
Organizers listed for Prescient Frankfort 1 are Bolt, Troy Williams, Jimmy Bevins, Michael Smithson and Steve Hall.
Smithson and Hall are both local health care professionals. Bevins is an entrepreneur and former chairman of Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.