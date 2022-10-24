The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays.

People of all blood types are needed, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood — blood products that are critical to keeping hospitals ready to help patients depending on transfusions in the weeks ahead.

Red Cross logo.png

