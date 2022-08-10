The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) is combining history, walking and beer for a pub crawl event titled Tipsy Town Tales.

During this monthly series participants take a walking tour of the Frankfort MIX District as they are regaled with stories of the seedier side of Capital City's history. 

Tipsy Town Tales.png

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription