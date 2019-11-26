The Franklin County Health Department is celebrating after one of its own was selected as a member of the Region IV Public Health Training Center at Emory University’s inaugural Public Health Leadership Institute (PHLI) cohort.
Brittany Parker serves as the accreditation and quality improvement coordinator for Franklin County Public Health and is one of 28 PHLI fellows and one of three from Kentucky. She competed with 144 applicants for the slot.
“We are not surprised at all that Brittany was selected for this honor as she is a self-starter and is always developing new methods for educating our community and for assessing the health of our community,” Director of the Franklin County Health Department Judy Mattingly said in a press release. “Frankfort and Franklin County are truly fortunate to have her.”
The Region IV Public Health Training Center launched the PHLI in partnership with the J.W. Fanning Institute for Leadership Development at the University of Georgia to advance adaptive and strategic leadership skills among public health professionals.
“I am so thankful to get to participate in the first cohort of this program,” said Parker, who has already completed orientation and a three-day retreat with the program. “The knowledge and experiences I have gained and will gain from various health departments and colleagues across the region is invaluable.”
All 28 PHLI fellows are employed by state and local public health departments or tribal organizations in the Southeast and manage programs, supervise staff and/or demonstrate leadership potential.
The institute is an eight-month experience providing 40 contact hours of online and in-person interaction and peer consultation.
States included in Region IV are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.
Funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), the Region IV Public Health Training Center works to build the capacity of the public health workforce to meet national, state and local needs. The Region IV Public Health Training Center is one of 10 regional HRSA-funded training centers throughout the U.S. and a member of the national Public Health Learning Network.