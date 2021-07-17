Franklin County residents have ideas on what improvements should be made at Lakeview Park.
The Franklin County Fiscal Court wants to hear them.
A public meeting took place at the park Saturday where residents could fill out a survey and talk to representatives of businesses updating the park’s master plan and to several magistrates who were in attendance.
“We have a condensed survey about the park to give people the opportunity to comment that’s here and here today only, and we encourage people who are interested in taking the survey to do so,” said Philip Parnin with Pros Consulting.
For those who didn’t fill out the condensed survey Saturday, they can fill out an online survey at https://franklincounty.ky.gov/park-master-plan/ that will be posted until Aug. 8.
The survey went online on Tuesday, and by the end of Thursday 80 surveys had been submitted.
“We’re hoping there will be a surge in survey results after today,” Parnin said.
To help with that, officials at the hearing were passing out business cards to parents attending soccer games and pageant practice at the park as well as to golfers.
“People want to know this isn’t just a plan,” Parnin said. “They want to see the plan implemented.
“People tell us there are a lot of assets, a lot of organizations and people who could come together and make this something really special.”
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian said family has been the focus of recent events at the park.
“It’s all been very family oriented,” she said. “We’re trying to keep people coming to the park. We’ve had movie night, trick or treat, car shows, and they don’t cost anything.
“Why not have things to do to keep them where they want to be?”
“Especially coming out of the pandemic, if you have things to do that are free and don’t cost taxpayers money, it’s a plus for everybody,” Magistrate Michael Mueller said.
One suggestion submitted was a place for sports activities to take place in the winter months, and another was a facility for crafting.
“One other thing has been improvement to sports fields, lights, artificial turf, that will let them play when Mother Nature won’t let them,” Parnin said.
Magistrate Scotty Tracy wasn’t able to attend Saturday’s hearing, but he sees a new master plan as a boon for the county.
“Why not us?” he asked in a phone interview. “Why not Franklin County residents? They deserve a park to be proud of, that will put heads in beds. People won’t have to travel on weekends.”
“I know the Fiscal Court is ready to move on this,” Mueller said. “It’s a positive change for the community."
