The public will have an opportunity to comment on community solar rates and tariffs Wednesday, May 31 during a public hearing at a special-called meeting of the Frankfort Plant Board.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the FPB administration building, 151 Flynn Ave.

FPB logo

