The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about the Lakeview Park master plan at a public hearing on Monday.
The event will take place in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend may do so in-person, via Zoom or by submitting written comments before the start of the hearing.
The plan being discussed will be the one presented at the Nov. 9 Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, which includes a driving range, amphitheater, 160,000 square-foot recreation fieldhouse and convention center and tennis courts. It does not include an indoor swimming facility, even though it was listed as the most wanted amenity by the public.
Written comments must be submitted to Franklin County Fiscal Court, Attn: Lakeview Park Master Plan Public Hearing, 321 W. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or by email to andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov. Comments will be read aloud during the public hearing.
Safety protocols will be in place which require masks to be worn at all times and social distancing of 6-feet must be observed.
Those with questions regarding the public hearing, should contact Tambra Harrod, deputy judge-executive at 502-875-8751, ext. 1312 or by email at tambra.harrod@franklincounty.ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.