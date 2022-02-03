The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinions about the Lakeview Park master plan at a public hearing on Monday.

The event will take place in the River Room at the Paul Sawyier Public Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Those who wish to attend may do so in-person, via Zoom or by submitting written comments before the start of the hearing. 

Lakeview master plan

A copy of the Lakeview Park master plan to be presented on Monday. (Photo submitted)

The plan being discussed will be the one presented at the Nov. 9 Franklin County Fiscal Court meeting, which includes a driving range, amphitheater, 160,000 square-foot recreation fieldhouse and convention center and tennis courts. It does not include an indoor swimming facility, even though it was listed as the most wanted amenity by the public. 

A copy of the master plan, as well as another rejected plan, can be found on the Franklin County website’s newsfeed or at https://franklincounty.ky.gov/park-master-plan-public-hearing-notice/

The meeting will be broadcast live on Frankfort Plant Board Cable Channel 10, on the fiscal court’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcfcky, and on YouTube at www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky. To join via Zoom, enter meeting ID number: 839 3138 7154 at Zoom.us

Written comments must be submitted to Franklin County Fiscal Court, Attn: Lakeview Park Master Plan Public Hearing, 321 W. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601 or by email to andrew.tippett@franklincounty.ky.gov. Comments will be read aloud during the public hearing. 

Safety protocols will be in place which require masks to be worn at all times and social distancing of 6-feet must be observed. 

Those with questions regarding the public hearing, should contact Tambra Harrod, deputy judge-executive at 502-875-8751, ext. 1312 or by email at tambra.harrod@franklincounty.ky.gov

