Board member Stephen Mason nominated five people to the FPB's ethics commission.

The Frankfort Plant Board could be expanding high-speed fiber-based internet services as well as introducing its internet protocol television (IPTV) streaming service, staff announced at a board meeting on Tuesday.

The board approved an Oct. 20 public hearing on rates for proposed services.

FPB Telecommunications Product Manager Harvey Couch briefly described what will be discussed at the hearing on the rates for high-speed fiber-to-the-home service as well as the streaming/IPTV service.

“We’re not quite ready to turn folks on (for fiber service), but we know that this is a three-month process in establishing these rates,”  Couch said. “We’re taking the first step to doing that.”

He mentioned that in the proposal, customers who sign up for a year’s worth of fiber service would receive a $10 discount on their rate. An IPTV service is traditionally described as a mix between cable television and a streaming service provided over the internet.

Customers will be allowed to comment via email or in-person with proper COVID-19 safety protocols.

Those who wish to comment at the hearing are encouraged to send an email to contact@fewpb.com. Customers can use that email to either send in a written comment or notify FPB of in-person participation. 

Other business

In other business, the board unanimously moved to expand the FPB’s ethics committee from three members to five. 

All members were in support of the move to appoint five members, with board member Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell noting its importance in raising the number of people required for a quorum from two to three.

“It would never come down to a two-person vote,” Dutton-Mitchell said. “It would always at least be a 2-1 vote.”

Board Treasurer and Secretary Dawn Hale also voiced approval of the expansion since it might be a common occurrence for a member to recuse themselves because of who they know.

“Frankfort’s a small town,” Hale said. “… It’s very easy for people here to have relationships that might make them recuse themselves.”

The board received names of seven people interested in joining the ethics committee. Board member Stephen Mason made a motion to appoint Jack Brewer, Courtney Carter, Jill LeMaster, Maria Bush and Stephen Reeder.

Names were drawn out of a hat to decide how long each member serves on the committee. Reeder and Carter will serve for three years, Bush and Brewer will serve for two, and LeMaster will serve for one.

