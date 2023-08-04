080423.Holmes St. streetscape_ly.jpg

A display shows streetscape options for the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project. Those attending the public meeting at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday could put a sticker on their preferences. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

There’s a lot of work to be done, but on Thursday people got to see the progress of the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project.

080423.Chuck Knowles_ly.jpg

Chuck Knowles talks to people attending a public meeting for the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project Thursday at Memorial Baptist Church. Knowles is the project manager. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

A public meeting at Memorial Baptist Church allowed citizens to see renderings for the project, including alternatives for some spots, along with streetscape choices such as lighting style, seating style, art on buildings and gateway landscape.

080423.Holme St. changes_ly.jpg

A display at Thursday's public meeting at Memorial Baptist Church shows stretches of Holmes Street as it looks now on the left and renderings of changes that could be made on the right during the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

