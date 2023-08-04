A display shows streetscape options for the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project. Those attending the public meeting at Memorial Baptist Church Thursday could put a sticker on their preferences. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Chuck Knowles talks to people attending a public meeting for the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project Thursday at Memorial Baptist Church. Knowles is the project manager. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
A display at Thursday's public meeting at Memorial Baptist Church shows stretches of Holmes Street as it looks now on the left and renderings of changes that could be made on the right during the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
There’s a lot of work to be done, but on Thursday people got to see the progress of the Holmes Street corridor revitalization project.
A public meeting at Memorial Baptist Church allowed citizens to see renderings for the project, including alternatives for some spots, along with streetscape choices such as lighting style, seating style, art on buildings and gateway landscape.
“It’s great to see so many people come out who are interested in Holmes Street and to get their input,” Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson said.
Getting people out was important to the people working on the project.
“We made a significant effort to advertise this, Facebook, newspaper ads, message boards on both ends of Holmes Street. Those have really helped,” said Chuck Knowles, project manager.
Robert Paul, who lives in Thornhill, attended Thursday’s meeting.
“I want to know what they’re actually going to do and how they’re going to do it,” Paul said.
Opinions from those at the meeting will help determine that. Those in attendance were also given a questionnaire to provide feedback on what choices and alternatives they preferred, or they could scan a QR code to access the questionnaire.
“When you get this number of people in and looking at this kind of project, you have a diversity of opinions,” Knowles said, “and that’s usually the case. The objective is to take all that feedback and identify a preferred alternate because we have different alternates here for different locations.
“We’re going to narrow it down to one. Then, Strand will take that preferred alternate and begin to develop design plans.”
Strand Associates is the consultant on the project.
“They’re going to be done with that preliminary design by mid-November,” Knowles said. “Then we also are shooting for an approved environmental document in November. At that point we’re stuck because we don’t have any additional funding.
“But, the city has talked about applying for additional federal grant money to do the next phase — final design, buy some right of way, eventually the construction. This is going to take several years. I can’t give you a time, but if you don’t have any money you can’t do anything.”
Even with funding in hand, the project wouldn’t be a quick one.
“If we had all the money we needed today, it’d still take us probably about four years, five years because this is a two-mile corridor,” Knowles said. “Second Street was 7-10ths of a mile, and that took two years. This is a long corridor.
“I think most people are surprised by that, but it just takes a lot of work, especially when you’re buying pieces of numerous parcels. We’re not taking anybody’s total piece of property, but we’re taking a few feet off the front, and you have all those different properties through there.”
